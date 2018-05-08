Monread community centre to open in Naas next week

Facility

Paul O'Meara

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

Monread community centre to open next week

The new centre at Monread, Naas

The official opening of the new community centre at Monread, Naas, will take place in a week.

The event has been arranged for Tuesday evening and Kildare County
Council is in the process of issuing invitations.

The centre was developed by the Queally group, which has extensive food processing operations in the area and elsewhere in Naas.

Community groups, organisations or individuals can book the facility for meetings or activities by sending an email to info@monreadcentre.ie

 

 