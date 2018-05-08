New Naas road plan will hit racecourse

The viability of Naas racecourse could be threatened if one of the three routes proposed for the inner relief road proceeds.

Route 6, which runs on the Tipper side of the facility, will have an impact of the course used for four races including a prestigious jumps race, sponsored by Lawlor’s Hotel in the town.

However Naas, unlike Punchestown and the Curragh, hosts races on the flat as well as national hunt events.

And according to manager Tom Ryan the route will also impact on the running of mile long races - and the mile route at Naas is acknowledged as the second best test at any racecourse in Ireland.

“Route 6 would be a dagger through the heart of the track in terms of viability. It would be out of the question,” said Mr. Ryan.

Racecourse management attended a recent public consultation day and have made a submission about the possible damage caused by the inner relief road.

The two other options - opposed by local residents - would eat up at least some of the car park within the racecourse and this would also have an adverse effect.

Mr. Ryan said that because the detail of the routes are not fully clear he is awaiting a meeting with Kildare County Council officials.

“The impact of the route chosen has been a matter of concern and is an issue which goes back some years. We have had many visits to the council offices and we are now waiting for Kildare Council Council to come and talk to us and we hope this happens before a preferred route is presented to the councillors for a decision,” added Mr. Ryan.