Little overcrowding at Naas Hospital today

Overcrowding problems have eased at Naas Hospital today. There are still seven patients on trolleys, who were admitted through the accident and emergency department without a bed being immediately available.

However this is the lowest level of overcrowding at any hospital in the eastern region. There are 13 patients on trolleys at St. James's Hospital. Overcrowding in this region is worst at Dublin's Mater Hospital where 28 people are on trolleys.