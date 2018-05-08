It'll brighten up later in Co. Kildare

The weather is set to improve across County Kildare today - after a dark and wet start to the day.

According to Met Eireann the rain will clear from the east coast during the morning and it will then brighten with sunny spells and occasional showers to follow for the rest of the day. It will be a much fresher day with highs of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate westerly winds.

It will be dry for much of the night with cloud increasing later in the night. Lows of 6 or 7 degrees.