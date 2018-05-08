Two men due in court this morning charged in connection with Celbridge pill-making factory

Two men arrested in relation to the discovery of an illicit pill making factory in Celbridge on May 6 are due to appear in court this morning.

The men, in their 30s and 40s, will appear before Blanchardstown District Court at 10.30am charged in connection with the discovery.

The third male who had been detained has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The three, resident in Ireland but formerly from Eastern Europe, were arrested at a residence following an operation conducted by officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, supported by the Special Crime Task Force.

Equipment including blenders and an industrial pill making machine, along with suspected controlled drugs in powder and pill form with a provisional estimated street value of €500,000 was seized.

Gardaí stated that the process of making tablets had commenced when they forced entry into the premises.