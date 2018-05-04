Man jailed for vicious Naas assault after he assaulted woman who intervened in street row

A man has been jailed for eleven months for what was described as a vicious assault on a woman who tried to help another woman in a street row.

Shane Jackson (27), with an address at 248 Landen Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10, was jailed for an assault which caused harm to a woman on the Newbridge Road, Naas on April 1, 2017.

Mr Jackson pleaded guilty to the offence and a victim impact statement was related to the court on May 2.

Garda Sgt Jim Kelly, prosecuting, said the injured party left the the Osprey Hotel on the evening and was walking down the Newbridge road with a female friend.

They saw a man dragging a woman along the path by the hair and the two went over to intervene.

Sgt Kelly said the two women did not know the woman who was being dragged by the hair. Mr Jackson attacked one of the two women. She received a broken thumb and received scarring to her face.

The court was told that the injured party had to use oil to try and hide the scarring.

Judge Desmond Zaidan was told that the injured party now lives in Spain, but that the attack, which left her out of work for three weeks, had long-term psychological effects.

In a victim impact statement read for the court, the injured party said that she had headaches for two weeks after the assault. From a psychological point of view, she said she would never now walk home on her own and would have to go out with a group and get a taxi home.

The injured party said she was trying to help the girl with Mr Jackson but, she said, “I would never do anything like that again as I am afraid”.

Sgt Kelly said that Mr Jackson had 45 previous convictions. These included a number for public order, others for criminal damage, another for the unauthorised taking of a car, one for dangerous driving, one for drink driving and one for excess alcohol.

Sarah Connolly, BL, legally representing Mr Jackson, said her client was 27 and had two children. He was trying to get access to these through the court and his current girlfriend was due a baby in September.

Ms Connolly said Mr Jackson's recollection of the events on the night were different. He felt that the injured party and the other woman were harrassing him.

Ms Connolly said she did not have instructions from Mr Jackson on dragging a girl by the hair. The court was told that the girl being dragged by Mr Jackson was still his girlfriend.

Judge Desmond Zaidan responded: “After what he dished out to her .” Judge Zaidan said that Mr Jackson probably had underlying anger issues.

Ms Connolly said Mr Jackson had a difficult life growing up. His mother had alcohol problems and he never knew his father. She said her client was good-natured in other circumstances.

Judge Zaidan said it was a “vicious assault.”