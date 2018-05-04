Kildare mum-of-three back from holidays days before Winning Streak appearance

A Kildare woman who will appear on the next episode of the National Lottery’s Winning Streak gameshow on RTE One will be back from Lanzarote days before the show.

Lucky Anne Foley from Leixlip said the feeling was ‘unexplainable’ when her name was picked out of the drum to appear on May 19’s show.

The Sligo native is married to Kerry man Seamus for the past 39 years.

The couple have three adult girls who will all be supporting Anne in RTE on the night. They are Nicola (36), Ciara (34) and Aine (31).

In her spare time, Anne is a busy woman and enjoys walking, gardening and baking – stating that rhubarb crumble being her speciality.

She puts her culinary skills to good use for the benefit of the community once per week for Leixlip Meals on Wheels. She caters for 30 people in the local area and delivers meals along with her two friends Mary and Liz.

She also enjoys playing the card game 25 and is a member of the Confey GAA cards club.

With her winnings, Anne hopes to go on another holiday to top up her Lanzarote tan.

Anne will appear on the next episode of the gameshow, on Saturday May 19.