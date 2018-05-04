Deaths in Kildare - May 4, 2018

Willie Dunne, Kilbeg, Kildangan

May 3. Beloved brother of George, Bridie (O'Shea), Shay and Mary (O'Leary). Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends.

Reposing at the chapel of rest Monasterevin on Friday from 4.00 to 8:00pm with rosary recital at 8:00pm. Removal on Saturday at 2:30pm to arrive at Our Lady of Victories Church, Kildangan for 3:00pm Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St. Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin.

Joe Mc Donald,Ryans Fields, Station Road, Newbridge,

May 3. Ex Army, Mc Gee Barracks, Kildare. Deeply regretted by his nephews and nieces, by Carmel and his relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Wey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare, on Friday 4th May from 4 o'clock with rosary there at 8 o'clock. Removal on Saturday at 11.30 o'clock to the Carmelite Church, Kildare, arriving for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please.