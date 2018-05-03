Last call for entries for Newbridge June Fest short story competition

June Fest 2018 is fast approaching, and all aspiring Kildare short story writers are being encouraged to get their entries in for the Newbridge festival’s Short Story Competition, run in association with the Leinster Leader.

The deadline for entries is Friday, May 11. Once again this year, the winning story will be published in the Leinster Leader.

This year, author and columnist Billy Keane will be the adjudicator.

Rule wise, you must be aged over 18 years to enter. Again, as always, the judges’ decision is final. No correspondence will be entered into. Only one entry per person is allowed.

The short stories can be on any theme and must be in English; they must be between 1000 and 2000 words (excluding the title).

Make sure that you do not show the writer’s name or any identifying marks on the story, or the entry will not be submitted to the judge.

The stories must be typed, double-spaced on one side only of A4 paper, with pages numbered and must be the original work of the entrant. That means that they must not have been previously broadcast or published (in print or online).

Ten shortlisted names will be announced on the June Fest and Kildare Writing Centre Facebook pages, no less than one week prior to the June Fest literary Triptych.

Shortlisted authors will be contacted by email. There will be a 1st and 2nd prize.

Winners will be announced in Johnsons Lounge, Newbridge, on Friday, June 15 from 8pm to 10pm.

Entries will not be returned, so make sure that you keep a copy for yourself.

There is a €10 fee for each entry. This should be paid by cheque or postal order made payable to June Fest.

Post your submission to ‘June Fest Writing Competition’, C/O Kildare Writing Centre, 23 Millford, Athgarvan, Newbridge, Kildare, with a cover letter stating the title of your story, your name, your email address and contact number and with the €10 fee.

Entries that are postmarked on that date will be accepted.

There are two other parts to this year's June Fest Literary Triptych - see below.

A Creative Writing Workshop for adults

This is being sponsored by the Kildare Writing Centre and will take place on Friday, June 15 from 12.00am to 2pm in the Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge.

Ten places available on a first come, first served basis. Book by emailing atpaulineclooney11@ gmail.com

Open Mic

The third part of this year’s June Fest Literary Triptych is an Open Mic session. Established and emerging writers are invited to come along to Johnsons Lounge, Newbridge, on Friday, June 15, from 8pm to 10pm to share their work. All you need to do is get in early, get your name on the list, and then sit back and enjoy the magic of words while you wait for your turn. Free event.

SEE ALSO: Exciting plans for Newbridge June Fest 2018 announced