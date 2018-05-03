Man allegedly threatened to chop someone's head off with machete - Naas court hears

A man, who is alleged to have threatened people with a machete, appeared before Naas District Court yesterday.

At the May 2 sitting of the Court, Mark Ingram, 27 Bawnlee Avenue, Tallaght, was charged with threating behaviour at Mondread Lodge, Naas on Sepember 13 2017.

The case is going to the Circuit Court and was adjourned until June 13 for the Book of Evidence to be produced. Gda Sgt Jim Kelly said that it is alleged that Mr Ingram had a machete and threatened an individual.

It would also be alleged that he threatened to come back later and chop someone's head off.