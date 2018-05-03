Council criticised for delays in taking over Kilcullen estates

Kildare County Council says it is working to take in charge two residential areas in Kilcullen — Cnoc na Greine and Hillcrest.

A number of councillors are pressing KCC to take the estates in charge.

This is a procedure which means that KCC is responsible for the welfare of the areas as opposed to the developer. However, in practice the council only addresses major infrastructural issues.

At a Naas Municipal District meeting Cllr Billy Hillis asked the council to confirm that both places would be taken in charge while another councillor, Fintan Brett, asked what progress sad been made on taking estates in charge, especially Cnoc na Greine.

Cllr Hillis also complained about broken street lights in Cnoc na Greine.

KCC official Gerry Halton said the council is working with Irish Water to progress the taking in charge of the estate.

“To this end we have carried out a CCTV survey on the foul and surface networks and on foot of these a number of defects were identified," he said.

He added a tender package will be drawn up for the identified defects and funding will be agreed with IW.

He said KCC is liaising with IW about taking Hillcrest in charge. He said some items still e to be addressed and the KCC is sourcing funding.

Cllr Brett complained that Cnoc na Greine is ten years old and fully occupied and “yet we have ongoing issues”. He said money is available to replace the lighting.

“It’s bad enough not having the estate taken in charge without the lights being broken,” said Cllr Brett.

He also said he could not understand why Hillcrest has not been taken in charge.

According to KCC the bond for Cnoc na Greine would not have been large enough to remedy the defects. KCC said it is putting a tender together to get this work done.

The council also said that the bond relating to the Hillcrest development is being called in.

