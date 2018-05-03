Naas firemen tackle dramatic blaze at  premises this morning

Firemen are tackling a blaze at a business premises near Naas this morning.

At least two fire tenders as well as a support vehicles rushed to The Buggyman premises at Greenhills, Kill.

The Buggyman is well known local business which maintians a fleet of new and used golf carts for sale and hire.

The fire broke out shortly before 8 am.

One of the fire tenders was despatched by the Dublin Fre Service and the gardai are also in attendance.

A large transporter-type lorry was extensively damaged during the incident as well a number of golf carts.

It is understood. however, that nobody was injured during the incident and another garda patrol car took up a position on in a lay-by on the N7, alerting commuters to the fire and smoke.

The blaze sent columns of black smoke into the sky but traffic was largely unaffected as most of the smoke drifted away from the N7 and towards Castlewarden/Straffan.