Kildare gardai arrest three men for alleged scam on elderly man

Kildare gardaí have charged three males in their 40’s for scamming an elderly man out of a large sum of money.

Gardaí say on April 30 last, the three men called to a house in Kildare town.

They pretended to carry out work at the home of the man, and intimidated him into handing over a large amount of cash.

The males were apprehended and charged by gardaí.

Gardaí are warning people to be wary when hiring contractors.

They are advising people to be aware of hoax callers, and only hire bona fide contractors.