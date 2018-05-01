Naas student wins national technology award

Naas Community College student Jack Caffery took home the top prize at the National Scratch Coding competition for his entry ‘Super Teddy 2’. The competition was held in the Kemmy Business School, at the University of Limerick, last week as part of Tech Week 2018. The winners were selected from over 500 entries from across Ireland and judged to be the best in their respective categories.

Scratch is a visual programming language that makes it easy for young people to create their own interactive stories, animations, games, music, and art – and share their creations on the web. Scratch allows students to develop creative and critical thinking, problem-solving and communication skills as they work collaboratively or individually on Scratch projects.

Running since 2010, the National Scratch Competition has established itself among both teachers and students as a leading platform and showcase for Ireland’s aspiring digital creators. The competition is run by the ICS Foundation, the social enterprise arm of the Irish Computer Society and supported by Lero, the Irish Software Research Centre.