No music likely at Punchestown this year

The biggest crowd likely to descend on the Punchestown venue this year was the almost 36,000 people who turned up on Saturday last for the final day of the annual horseracing festival.

Although a concert has not been ruled for Punchestown, it’s unlikely there will be music heard there before the end of the year.

“Nothing has been confirmed and it’s getting a bit late now to put arrangements in place for a concert,” Punchestown racing manager Richie Galway told the Leader.

Punchestown has been used a music venue in recent years, notably for the Oxygen gigs staged there between 2004 and 2013 - with the exception of 2012. These concerts have taken place during the summer months when the jumps racing season is in hibernation and featured some of the most popular singers and bands across the globe.

A two day event took place there last July with Tom Jones as the headline act.