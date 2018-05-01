Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday May 1, 2018

Michael McAndrew, Oatfield Park, Clane / Rathcoffey / Bangor Erris, Mayo

April 30. Peacefully at his residence, surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of the late Sheila, deeply regretted by his loving family, Mary, Billy, John andTommy, grandchildren Sheila & Ciara, brothers, sister, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane today Tuesday from 4pm to 9pm, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey. Donation box in church.

Thomas Kelly, Athy / Kilcullen

April 30. It is with great sadness that the Kelly family announce the passing of Thomas J Kelly of Athy, Co. Kildare (formerly Naas Road, Kilcullen). Tom is survived by his partner Tharsella Kennedy and sons, Noel, Kevin and Kieran. He will be sadly missed by his two sisters and so many relatives and friends.

His Requiem Mass will take place in St. Michael's Church, Athy today, Tuesday, May 1at 11am. The family would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff for the wonderful care they provided during Tom's time in Naas General Hospital. Since Tom kindly donated his remains for scientific research, there will be no coffin present at the Mass.