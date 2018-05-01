It'll be wet today in County Kildare

A wet day has been forecast for County Kildare today - ahead of an improvement later in the week.

Met Eireann says that rain will continue to spread eastwards across Ireland this morning, becoming widespread and continuing this afternoon. Drier weather will develop in the northwest this evening. Cool and blustery with highest temperatures 9 to 12 degrees and fresh, gusty southerly winds, strong at times in coastal areas.

Tonight rain will gradually clear eastwards with clear periods and scattered showers following. Lowest temperatures will be between 3 and 6 degrees centigrade, with winds becoming mostly moderate west or northwesterly.