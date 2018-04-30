Bike and mower robbed in Kill

Crime

Paul O'Meara

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

Bike and mower robbed in Kill

Naas gardai are investigating

Gardai in Naas are investigating a break-in and robbery  at a garden shed in Kill. The incident happened on Friday last,  April 27

A bicycle with a value of €1,500 was taken as was a lawnmower with  a value of €300.

The  incident took place  at an address at Earls Court.

It is understood that the shed was secured the day before but the padlock was broken prior to the break-in and the owner returned to discover the theft.