Bike and mower robbed in Kill

Gardai in Naas are investigating a break-in and robbery at a garden shed in Kill. The incident happened on Friday last, April 27

A bicycle with a value of €1,500 was taken as was a lawnmower with a value of €300.

The incident took place at an address at Earls Court.

It is understood that the shed was secured the day before but the padlock was broken prior to the break-in and the owner returned to discover the theft.