Kildare County Council supports Green Ribbon anti stigma campaign

The less stigma about mental health issues the better, Cllr Brendan Young told Kildare County Council’s monthly meeting on Monday, April 30.

“We have to be more open about mental issues,” he said.

He was speaking after Cllr Sorcha O'Neill's motion calling on the Council to support the Green Ribbon campaign.

She said this aimed at to reducing stigma around mental health issue.

Cllr O’Neill asked the Council to support the campaign and green ribbons were handed out at the meeting.

For more information on the campaign see http://seechange.ie/green-ribbon/

See Change said that stigma is a barrier to recovery for many people and is working to stop it.

It said 500,000 green ribbons will be distributed nationwide and free of charge as a visual symbol to end the stigma surrounding mental health difficulties.

It said research conducted ahead of 2017’s Green Ribbon campaign showed that 4 in 10 people would conceal a mental health difficulty from family, friends or colleagues.

“You don’t need to be an expert to start talking about mental health or have all the answers. Sometimes the most helpful thing you can do is to let someone know you are there for them and simply listen,” it said.