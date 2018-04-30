Overcrowding eases at Naas Hospital
Health
Naas General Hospital
Overcrowding problems have eased at Naas Hospital. There are six patients at the facility today (Monday) having been admitted without a bed being immediately available. The most overcrowded hospital in the eastern region yesterday was Tallaght Hospital, where 28 patients were without a bed yesterday, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.
The most overcrowded hospital nationally is Cork University Hospital (40).
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on