Kildare bride-to-be says Yes to the Dress

A Bride-to-be from Kildare town will appear on RTÉ's hit TV series, Say Yes to the Dress, tonight Monday April 30.

Abigail Duggan is due to marry fiancé Christopher Kelly, an NCO in the Army based in the Curragh, this July.

Which dress will Abigail choose?

She found her dream dress filming with wedding expert Franc.

Speaking to the Leader on Monday, Abigail said she is nervous but excited about the show being aired.

“I’m happy with the way everything went so I’m looking forward to seeing it all put together

“I always loved it (the show) and Don’t Tell the Bride and I couldn’t convince Christopher to do Don’t Tell the Bride, so i went with that one”, she laughed.

“To be honest I didn’t really tell him, then he was overseas and he got a phone call to ask would he go on the show and he rang me back going ‘what the hell are you at!”, she added.

Abigail, who is a teacher in Caragh National School, said the only downfall was the fact the dress wouldn't be a surprise, as the show falls before the wedding.

“When I signed the contract I knew it was going to be a high possibility, and to be honest I didn’t mind, I would have loved if it was a little bit closer to the wedding, but look you’ll have different hair, different makeup and I loved the dress.”

The dream dress was bought in Vows in Cork. The theme of tonight's show is budget, and while Abigail had set hers at €1,500 she went over by €500, and said "it could have been a lot worse".

“They said I set their record of an hour and a half, I only tried on two. Franc is unbelievable. The girl Denise gave me one, and I said ‘I like this, and I don’t like this’ and he said I have the one. And he even said to me try on another one to make sure this is it and I said I don’t need to, this is it.”

The pair, who met while working in a bar in Kildare town 10 years ago and have two young boys, will wed on July 20, nearly two years after Christopher popped the question in September 2016.

Tune into Say Yes to the Dress on RTÉ 2 at 10pm tonight to see how the couple get on.

