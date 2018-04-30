Kildare based tractor event to raise €10,000 for children's support group

The TractorOnTour 2018 event run by Celbridge woman, Jill Barrett raised €8,500 in Dublin city on April 21.

Visitors to a hot Dublin city centre were stopped in their tracks by the sight of an even hotter tractor with a giant Tigger strapped to its front tearing up the town.

Sixty two volunteers participated in the in TractorOnTour 2018 led by Jill Barrett raised €8,500 in a massive bucket collection and tractor drive on the impressive New Holland T7.230 for Laura Lynn Children's Hospice.

Jill said that donations are still coming in and she hopes to present at least €10,000 to the Hospice after the final tally. To donate: Children's Hospice Tractor Run A/C Ulster Bank BIC ULSBIE2D IBAN IE24ULSB98544910100262

Laura Lynn Children’s Hospice: https://lauralynn.ie

The hospice provides palliative care and support for children with life-limiting conditions and their families. Their holistic approach to care enables the hospice team to support the whole family, allowing parents to be ‘Mum and Dad’ rather than full-time carers. Support is provided for children from birth to age 18, is free for families and children can be referred from anywhere in Ireland. Their LauraLynn@HOME programme, provides hospice care for children in the comfort of their own home in Dublin North-East and Dublin Mid-Leinster regions.

Corporate sponsors for Tractorontour 2018, including New Holland, the Temple Bar Hotel and Horizon Digital Print, made this event possible, ensuring that every cent raised can go directly to Laura Lynn Children’s Hospice.