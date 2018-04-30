Kildare politicians "outraged" over FF/FG Repeal motion stance to hold protest

An abortion row has broken out among Kildare politicians.

Independent councillors Joanne Pender and Brendan Young say that the Fine Gael and Fianna Fail parties have prevented them tabling a motion before today's Kildare County Council meeting, which is due to start at 2pm at Aras Chill Dara, Naas.

The councillors planned to hold a protest outside Kildare County Council in advance of this afternoon's full council meeting.

Their motion calls on the 40 Co. Kildare councillors to support a Yes vote in forthcoming poll to repeal the 8th amendment to the Constitution.

"We are outraged that a motion we submitted to KCC this month was refused entry on to the agenda,” said Cllr Pender.

Cllr. Pender claimed that the Mayor Martin Miley (FF), Cllr Darren Scully (FG) (chairman of the protocol committee) and KCC's chief executive Peter Carey feel that the motion is potentially controversial and "won't allow it go before the full council."

Cllr Pender said legal access to abortion is a public health issue of concern to women in Kildare "three of whom travel abroad for abortions every week."

Cllr Young said the while Irish women have used the safety net to British abortion services, that is being reduced as Liverpool Women's Hospital is restricting services available to women from abroad.