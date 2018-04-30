Deaths in Kildare - Monday April 30, 2018

Desmond Flynn, Harbour View Apartments & late of Woodstock Street, Athy.

April 26. Removal by Rigneys Funeral Directors at 10.15am today (Monday) to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Old Cemetery, Athy.

Donal Donnelly, Leixlip.

April 26 (peacefully). Surrounded by his family and in the loving care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of Dorothy and dear father of Kim, Karen and Karl and a devoted Papa of Leah and Jade. Predeceased by his parents Danny and Philomena (Phil); Donal will be greatly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, granddaughters, sons-in-law Brian and Robbie, daughter-in-law Anna, brothers Fran, Gerry and Danny, sisters Rosemary and Patricia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Reposing at his home on Monday evening (April 30) between 5 o’c and 8 o’c. Removal on Tuesday morning (May 1) to The Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Sarah O'Reilly (née Carr), Highfield Estate, Newbridge.

April 27 (peacefully) at her home. Sarah, wife of the late John and mother of the late Eileen; sadly missed by her children Seán, Ann, Brendan, Mary & Ethna, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Hughie, sisters Kathleen and Josephine, brother-in-law Fintan, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Removal on Monday morning at 9.15 o'clock via her residence to arrive at Cill Mhuire, Ballymany, Newbridge for 10 o'clock Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Raymond Loakman, College Park, Newbridge / The Curragh

April 29. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Curragh Lawn Nursing Home. Raymond, husband of the late Sheila; sadly missed by his brother Vincent Snr., nieces and nephews,, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge from 4 o'clock until 8 o'clock on Monday with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for 11 o'clock Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey. Donations box in the church.

Paul O'Neill, Conroy Park, Kilcullen.

April 28. “ Suddenly”. Deeply regretted by his loving parents, Matt and. May, Brothers Matt “Jnr” Brian, Fergus and Stephen, Sisters Mary Jennifer and Susan and partners, Nieces, Nephews extended family relatives and friends. Reposing at his family home from 2 oclock on Tuesday with prayers at 8 oclock . Removal from his family home on Wednesday morning at 10 30 to The Church of The Sacred Heart and St Brigid, Kilcullen arriving for 11 oclock Requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Brigids Cemetery Via residence. House Private on Wednesday morning please. May Paul Rest In Peace