Thieves target cars parked at popular walking spots in Kildare

Popular walking spots are being targeted by thieves across the county.

On Friday April 20, a car owner parked up at Castletown House in Celbridge between 1:30pm and 2:50pm.

When they returned from a walk, their car had been broken into, and property was taken.

On Saturday April 21, at Donnelly’s Hollow, The Curragh, a person again parked their car and went for a walk between 7:45pm and 8:30pm.

On returning, they found the car was broken into and property was taken.

Another similar incident occurred at St Birgid’s Church, Kill on the same day, Saturday, April 21.

Gardaí are warning people to leave belongings at home, or secure them safely in the car.