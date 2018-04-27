Over 58,000 attend first three days of Punchestown Festival 2018

58,459 have attended the first three days of the Punchestown festival.

This is up 335 people from 2017.

Thousands more are expected to flock for Ladies Day today, April 27.

The winner of the Bollinger Best Dressed competition will be announced on the Bollinger stage around 4pm.

Two Cork ladies, Alex Butler and Helen Murphy, and Longford’s Kate Nally McCormack along with today’s winner, are all hoping to be crowned Best Dressed Lady, with a fabulous prize up for grabs.

It includes a VIP trip for two to the private Bollinger estate and its new Champagne libraries, France. An overnight stay in the beautiful historic town of Reims – the capital of the Champagne region. Michelin dining and luxury overnight stay in Paris, the City of Light, and private chauffeur and Champagne lunch experience.

