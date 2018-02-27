Weather is snow joke for Kildare singers

The weather has proved snow joke for Millicent Singers and a question has been answered over its quiz.

The Kildare based group has postponed its fundraising quiz due to have taken place this Friday, March 2.

Instead the event will take place at Millicent Golf Club on Friday, March 23.

Another Friday event has also been postponed.

Kildare County Council has postponed the Maynooth Municipal District committee meeting scheduled for this Friday coming, March 2.

The meeting has been rescheduled for the Council headquarters in Naas at 10.00 am on Friday, March 9.

Meanwhile, Mandate trade union has urged retail employers to exercise caution regarding extreme weather conditions and workers health and Safety

The union, which represents over 45,000 workers across the retail sector, have asked business to give primary consideration to their workers’ health and safety needs as the country faces into the uncertain and hostile weather conditions, particularly towards the end of the week.

Gerry Light, Assistant General Secretary, said they support the calls for employers to put the interests of their staff “first and foremost.”

“Our experience arising from the Storm Ophelia experience shows that most employers, when called upon will do the right thing by their workers as they obviously recognise that their duty of care extends beyond the physical workplace. However, there are a minority of employers who will seek to defend the bottom line at all costs and this is unfortunate to say the least.”

Mr Light said in responding to this call employers should do so in a way that does not seek to penalise workers either through their pockets or disciplinary action if they are not in a position to attend work.