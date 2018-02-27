Storm Emma: Bread being sold online as Kildare supermarkets sell out

Supermarkets across the county are busy stocking up ahead of Storm Emma, and many are sold-out of the daily staples.

People are going as far as flogging bread, milk and veg online as shops experience a shortage.

Genuine Brennans pan for sale -50 euro - collection only Kildare area - no time wasters please #beastfromtheast pic.twitter.com/M1gwiPf5Tj

Bread sold-out in Tesco, Monread - Tuesday 27, 2:45pm

A Met Éireann Status Orange snow-ice warning is in force for Kildare, Dublin, Laois and other Leinster counties from Tuesday afternoon.

The warning is for scattered snow showers later Tuesday and Tuesday night will lead to accumulations of 4 to 6 cm by Wednesday morning. Widespread frost and icy conditions also.

The warning is valid from 3pm Tuesday, February 27 to 11am Wednesday, February 28.

The warning covers Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Louth, Wicklow and Meath.

A Satus Orange warning is in force from 6pm Tuesday for snow and ice in counties Kilkenny, Longford, Wexford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.

Up to 3 cm of snow in some parts of these counties by Wednesday morning with widespread frost and icy conditions also.

There is also a risk of thunder and lighting storms.

A Status Yellow Weather Advisory remains in force for exceptionally cold weather will occur this week.

A warning status has yet to be allocated to a spell of persistent and heavy snow is expected to extend from the south late Thursday and Thursday night, with significant and disruptive accumulations.

Met Éireann expect the cold polar front is set to collide with Storm Emma over Ireland and Britain in turn lead to a significant snow. A status red warning level has been given to Storm Emma in the Madeira island in the Atlantic.

Met Éireann is expected to make a decision by midday Wednesday.

The Advisory notice is valid until Saturday, March 3.

SEE ALSO: Tips and advice for Kildare people ahead of upcoming “severe cold spell”

SEE ALSO: WATCH: RTE archive 'The Big Snow' of 1982 compared to the Beast from the East blizzard 2018