Top national award for Leinster Leader sports editor

Leinster Leader sports editor Tommy Callaghan is to receive a top award from Ireland’s biggest sports organisation.

The GAA's Director of Communications Alan Milton says he has been selected as the GAA McNamee Hall of Fame winner for 2017 "in light of your outstanding contribution and services to the GAA through your coverage and passion for our activities over a prolonged period."

Mr. Milton added that Tommy's attendance at games and events for many years and the attention to detail and passion brought to bear on his work, has been and continues to be a hallmark of journalism that has been highly valued and respected by his peers and Leader readers.

The award presentation takes place at a special banquet at Croke Park on March 29.

The McNamee awards are presented annually in recognition of outstanding contributions by individuals and groups in the area of media and communications.