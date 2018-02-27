Money on the way for Sallins car park spaces

Almost €700,000 has been provided to help ease parking problems at Sallins rail station.

Fianna Fail TD has campaigned for improved parking facilities for commuter.

"The car parks are creaking at the seams. The  station is now averaging 165% to 175% occupancy," commented the TD.

He said  people arriving at the station after 7.30am will not get a parking space. 

"Many arrive back and find that their car has been boxed in by other vehicles given the chaotic nature of parking at the station," said Dep. Lawless, a frequent user of the train service from Sallins.

He added that Irish Rail had indicated that it would extend the car parks if money was made available.