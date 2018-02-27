Snow showers for County Kildare today

Snow showers are predicted across County Kildare today - ahead of heavier snowfall forecast for later in the week.

Scattered snow showers will arrive along the east coast with some heavier falls possible, according to Met Eireann.

The snow is predicted to get heavier later in the day and the maximum temperatures for today will be 3 to 6 degrees centrigrade, though it will feel colder because of the wind chill effect.