All-Ireland basketball success for Leixlip girls

Colaiste Chiarain of Leixlip completed a thrilling double of All Ireland title wins this afternoon, as they scooped the U19 A Girls All Ireland Schools League title with a four-point win over Holy Faith Clontarf.

Today’s win follows on from the school being crowned Subway Schools U19 A Cup champions back in January. Today though, it was all about the fourth quarter for the Kildare school as, despite trailing by 15 points at one stage of the game, they launched the comeback of all comebacks to win out the title in dazzling fashion. The fourth quarter charge was led by Irish international stars, Sorcha Tiernan and Ciara Bracken, as they brought their side back from an eight-point deficit at the end of the third, to take the lead midway through the fourth thanks to a huge long range three from Tiernan. That, coupled with huge defense from Niamh Masterson, was the winning of the game as momentum swung firmly in their favour and they didn’t look back.