Kill woman's bestselling book, 'Oh My God, What a Complete Aisling', to be turned into a movie

Bestselling book ‘Oh My God, What a Complete Aisling’, co-written by a Kill woman, is to be turned into a film.

Emer McLysaght, and her writing partner Sarah Breen from Carlow, are overjoyed by the announcement that Element Pictures have acquired film rights to show it on the big screen.

Imagine the squealing we did? https://t.co/0Mojc2TcSE — EmerTheScreamer (@EmerTheScreamer) February 26, 2018

The debut novel was published in late August, and was a Christmas 2017 bestseller.

The duo signed a reported six figure two-book deal for novel number two.

Element Pictures is the company behind 2015 film Room, What Richard Did and Frank.

Emer and Sarah, who are also onboard to write the screenplay, said in a statement “We are so delighted to be working with Element Pictures to bring Aisling to the big screen.

"Imagine! Aisling on the big screen! We’ve known this character for ten years so to be given the opportunity to take her from the pages of our beloved book and transform her into a walking, talking, caring (and judging, let’s be honest) girl in front of a camera is beyond our wildest dreams. We can’t wait to start!”

Element Pictures producer Rory Gilmartin is equally thrilled to be working on the project “We couldn’t be more excited at the thought of working with Emer & Sarah to bring Aisling into cinemas. The huge success of this debut book is a testament to the strength of their writing – so funny and yet so full of heart.”

OH MY GOD, WHAT A COMPLETE AISLING tells the story of 28-year-old Aisling who lives at home in Ballygobbard with her parents and commutes to her good job at PensionsPlus in Dublin. When a week in Tenerife with boyfriend John doesn’t end with the expected engagement, Aisling calls a halt to things and soon she has surprised herself and everyone else by agreeing to move into a three-bed in Portobello with stylish Sadhbh from HR and her friend, the mysterious Elaine.

SEE ALSO: Massive €7m lotto jackpot won by syndicate playing online in Donadea pub

SEE ALSO: Tips and advice for Kildare people ahead of upcoming “severe cold spell”