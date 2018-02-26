Maynooth Uni is first Irish college to introduce pods for students to take naps

Maynooth University has introduced sleeping pods in its library.

The University is the first in Ireland to allow students to take naps in the academic library on the newly installed hi-tech “energy pods”.

Features include a privacy visor, built-in speaker system and a 20 minute timer.

The pods are the brainchild of an MU student.

Brian Crinion, a second year Robotics and Intelligent Devices student, pitched the idea to put pods in place for students to recharge or have a quick snooze, which won an award in the University’s inaugural Innovation Competition.