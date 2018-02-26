Kildare man spins the Winning Streak wheel on 1,000th show

A Kildare man won a whopping €46,000 on last Saturday’s (February 24) Winning Streak.

John Sweeney from Confey got the chance to spin the Grand Prize Wheel on the 1,000th show of the National Lottery and RTE game show.

The show has been up and running since 1990.

Originally from Achill Island in Co. Mayo, John (62) moved to Confey where he has raised his family.

He has been working in the Glass industry since the mid-1970's.

He has been married to Breeda for the past 39 years and the happy couple have four adult children: twins Michelle and Edwina, John and Mary. Between them John has six grandchildren. He says appearing on Winning Streak is another fantastic thing in such an exciting year for his family. He says he will spend any winnings on his family too and will enjoy every bit of whatever he wins on Saturday.

After his Winning Streak appearance, the local GAA club, Confey GAA threw a party for John and his gang of friends and family.