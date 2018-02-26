More info needed on plans for derelict Fairview Cottages in Kildare town

Kildare County Council wants more information on plans to renovate the longstanding derelict Fairview Cottages in Kildare town.

Last Friday, the planning department said it welcomed the refurbishment proposal for the protected structures, but it had serious concerns about the scale and density of the development.

Thomas Waters wants to renovate and extend cottages numbered two to 12, facing onto Shraud Street.

He also wants to demolish five cottages numbered 15 to 19 and build two residential blocks consisting of a total of 11 duplex townhouses and five apartments.

Four objections were lodged by local residents, who were concerned that homes at Lourdesville would be overlooked. The capacity of the road structure was also raised.

On February 23, the council wrote to the applicant asking him to submit revised plans taking into account a density of 30 to 40 units per hectare given the proximity to the train station and the site's location at the edge of the town.

The applicant has six months to respond.

