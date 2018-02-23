TRAFFIC ALERT: Temporary lane closures on N7 junction 8 near Johnstown to M7 junction 10 Naas

Kildare County Council are advising people of traffic management works taking place to facilitate the M7 Naas Newbridge Bypass Upgrade.

There will be temporary lane closures in place on carriageways in both directions between N7 junction 8 and M7 Junction 10.

Works will be ongoing between the off peak hours of 10pm to 6am each night from Monday, February 26 to Friday, March 2 2018.

A minimum of one lane will be available in both directions at all times.

These temporary closures are to facilitate essential works in association with the M7 upgrade project.