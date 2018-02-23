New CSO figures show Kildare income rise

County Kildare had the third highest income per person in the State in 2016, according to preliminary official figures released Friday, February 23.

Kildare had an average disposable income per person of €21,601, up from €19,471 in 2014, County Incomes and Regional GDP tables from the Central Statistics Office indicate.

It was the second highest % increase in the two years from 2014 to 2016, with income rising by €2,130 per person or 10.9%.

The Dublin region had the highest average disposable income per person in 2016. At €24,061, it was higher than the State figure of €20,939.

This year for the first time, the Mid East region, comprising Kildare, Wicklow (€20,736) and Meath (€20,694) were greater than the State average.

Meath recorded the highest % rise between 2014-16, with an average rise of €2,138 or 11.5%.

Dublin remain the only region with higher per capita disposable income than the State average during the entire 2006-2015 period while the Midland, Border and West regions continue to earn less than the State average.

The CSO said that viewed from this longer term perspective (i.e. from 2006 onwards) the divergence in income between the regions and Dublin was at its lowest in 2010 but has continued to widen each year since then.

It said that while the county figures involve uncertainty they do provide a useful indication of the degree of differences at county level.

In 2015, Kildare, Dublin and Limerick were the only counties where per person disposable income exceeded the State average with Meath, Wicklow, Waterford and Cork just below.

The CSO said primary income plays a major role.

Total household income is defined as primary income plus social transfers. Disposable household income is then this household income minus taxes. In Kildare, Dublin, Meath, Wicklow, Cork, Kilkenny, Limerick and Galway, primary income exceeded disposable income in 2015. These are the counties with high employment rates as indicated in the results of the 2016 Census.