Clamping abolished in Naas car park

Cars will no longer be clamped at Boyle’s car park on Friary Road, Naas (beside Barker & Jones school book shop).

Kildare County County says it will “commence regulation” of pay parking there from Monday next (March 5).

A KCC spokeswoman said this will “remove the possibility of clamping”. Neither KCC, nor groups workings on its behalf, clamp vehicles in Naas.

As already reported in the Leader, this car park will open on a 24/7 basis and fixed charge notices (€40) will be issued to vehicles that park illegally or don’t have a valid ticket.