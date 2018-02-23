Car and quad bike "airlifted" from Naas

Thieves made a flying visit to the gliding club near Naas and made off with two grounded pieces of equipment.

A quad bike and a twenty year old car were taken from the Dublin Gliding Club premises adjacent to Punchestown Racecourse, before they “took off”.

The incident has, so far, not appeared on radar.

The red-coloured Honda quad bike was valued at €500. Also stolen was a green Nissan Micra car (registration 98-D-50768). The front gate was knocked down as the thieves piloted their way on to the property.

Naas gardai believe the (air) raid took place between 12.20pm on February 11 and 10am on February 12.

The gardai say that damage was also done to a glider during the incident and the perpetrators were never “cleared to land”.