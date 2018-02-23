Kildare Garda car reached 188 kph following speeding driver

A 22 year-old man who was travelling at 178kph on the M7 motorway has been convicted of dangerous driving.

At Naas District Court (February 21) Michael Stokes, Bay 1, St Anthony's Park, Knocknaheeny, Cork, was convicted of the offence on the M7 at Ballymany on March 26 2016.

The court was told that a garda spotted him driving at 178kph in the 120kph zone and followed him before he stopped. The court was told that the road was wet and the temperature was 6 degrees. Traffic was moderate.

It also heard that the patrol car reached a speed of 188kph before both cars stopped.

Refusing a request to reduce the charge to careless driving, Judge Desmond Zaidan told Mr Stokes: “You put Gardai and other road users at risk.”

Mr Stokes said he only had the car for two weeks and it was too heavy.

The judge said Mr Stokes’ “foot was too heavy for the car.” Solicitor, Tim Kennelly said his client had no previous convictions and asked for a “hefty fine” rather than anything else.

He said he was a young man and asked that the incident be treated as an isolated one. Mr Stokes was unemployed.

Judge Zaidan fined him €750 and banned him from driving for two years.

“Death on our roads exceeds deaths from violence. It is a cross no one should have to bear,” said the judge.