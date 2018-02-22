Funding for road works at Dag Weld's cross in An Bord Pleanála's hands

Kildare County Council has made a submission to Bord Na Mona for safety improvement funding at Dag Weld’s Cross, near Prosperous.

Bord Na Mona has made an application to An Bord Pleanála under the terms of Strategic Infrastructure Development.

This is part of further development at Drehid.

A report issued at the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting on February 21 said;

“The Roads Department submission to the Bord includes a contribution of €1.1million for junction improvements at Dag Weld’s Cross to include resurfacing, anti-skid surfacing on the four approaches to this junction, improved road markings, improved signage, improved sightline provision to include boundary clearance and set-back, (land acquisition requirement, tree/boundary clearance, new boundary works, services diversions/alterations).”

At the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting on December 20 2018, Fianna Fail Cllr Sean Power said road works are needed to make the cross safer.

The cross roads which is on the R402 has traffic coming from Prosperous, Coill Dubh, Allenwood and Caragh.

“It is the scene of a number of fatalities, and a number of accidents”, said Cllr Power.

In 2016, two of the worst accident black spots in the Kildare Newbridge district were identified by council officials.

KCC Area engineer Brigette Rae said Dag Weld's Cross and the Pollardstown/Rathbridge junction were considered to be accident black spots.

