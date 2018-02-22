Naas motorists set to cough up many more parking fines

The amount of parking fines paid by motorists in Naas under the controversial new parking regime, administered by parking management company Apcoa, could treble in value

According to Kildare County Council, a total of 536 parking fines were issued in Naas during last month. Almost 40% of these were for failing to display a valid tax disc.

Many less motorists received tickets for this transgression when the county council employed wardens enforced the parking rules.

A total of 209 tickets were issued for not displaying a valid tax disc. Motorists can have valid reasons for not displaying a valid tax disc but appeals against this tickets, indeed all tickets, are now handled by Apcoa.

Some 214 tickets were written in January for failing to pay and display a ticket or parking contrary to regulations.

Motorists who parked nose-to kerb on part of South Main Street have received tickets - even though this had been normal practice. Following complaints a special sign was erected reminding drivers to park parallel with the footpath.

A total of 113 tickets were issued for unauthorised or illegal parking.

The information has been released by KCC following a request from Cllr Seamie Moore, who was unavoidably absent from the last meeting.

None of the other councillors commented on the figures.

It is apparent however that both KCC and the enforcement company Apcoa, will benefit from the new regime.

Most of the money that comes from parking is paid into the machines rather than as a result of tickets being issued.

The most recent figures for parking income show that KCC received €67,000 in fines during 2016. During that year €513,000 was put into the machines.

A rough calculation suggests that KCC could rake in €200,000 in parking fines alone this year.