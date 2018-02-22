Kildare charity Jack and Jill offers chance to win real diamond pendant for Mother's Day

This Mother’s Day, Kildare charity Jack & Jill is selling candles with a special surprise in their charity shops. The idea for the ‘Find a Diamond Candle’ was created by DIT marketing student Amy Walsh from Newbridge.

Inside each of the Irish-made candles are capsules that contain a lovely costume diamond pendant – with two of the candles containing real diamonds valued at €1,000 each donated by Loyes Diamonds of Baggot Street, Dublin.

The candles are available in two fragrances, Red Dahlia or Coconut Water and Lime. The candles are made by Celtic Candles with the proceeds going to fund home nursing care for sick children. The candles were endorsed by two blogging names, Lisa’s Lust List and Ystyle. Each candle is priced at €19.95.

The 'Find A Diamond' candle from Jack and Jill

Johnstown-based Jack & Jill must raise €3.5 million every year to fund its home nursing and respite services, which provide care for sick children from birth to 5 years of age. This service operates 365 days a year, and has no waiting list.

Jack & Jill have charity shops in Ballitore, Naas, Newbridge, Portlaoise and Wicklow town.

