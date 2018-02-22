Squires Gannon plaque commemorating Kildare's 1928 All Ireland win up for auction

A stone plaque commemorating Kildare’s one and only All Ireland victory in 1928 is up for auction next month.

The heavy Galway stone wall relief depicts Kildare captain William ‘Squires’ Gannon, the Round Towers man who hailed from Kildare town, with the Sam Maguire cup.

The plaque measures 63cm by 93cm, and has been consigned to the sale by a private GAA memorabilia collector, according to auctioneers Fonsie Mealy. It is not thought to date from 1928, but was commissioned at a later date to mark Kildare’s historic win over Cavan.

It is estimated that the plaque will sell for between €400 and 500.

Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers’ next fine art auction will take place on March 7 in Castlecomer, and several other items of Kildare interest are also up for auction.

Two artworks of the renowned ‘JKL’ – James Warren Doyle, the Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin between 1819 and 1834, are also up for auction.

A portrait of the bishop is also expected to fetch between €1,500 and €2,000, while a plaster bust is priced at between €200 and €300.

The sale will also include a miniature of ‘Viscountess Mountjoy’, formerly the property of Ulick deBurgh of Oldtown, Naas, the great-grand-nephew of the sitter. It is expected to fetch up to €1,500.

