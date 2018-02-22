Arrests follow house break-in in Naas

Two people were arrested following break-ins at three homes on Dublin Road, Naas.

The break-in incidents occurred between 2.3pm and 6.15pm on February 14.

There was damage to a patio door (which was smashed with a rock), windows, and locks during the incidents. During one attempted burglary a person in the nearby area heard banging and saw two males attempting to gain access to a property.

“In most of these incidents the perpetrators are looking for cash and jewellery,” a Naas garda said.

The arrests were made near Kill.