Foreign legion knife stolen during burglary at Leixlip home

Gardaí are appealing for information on a burglary at a house in Leixlip, where a large foreign legion knife was taken.

On Tuesday night, January 20 a window of a house in the Riverforest estate was broken between 6-9pm. A number of items were taken including the knife.

It is described as having a wooden handle, with inscription on the blade in french writing, and a leather holder.

Anyone with information can contact gardaí in Leixlip on (01) 666 7800.