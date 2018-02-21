Naas supermarket site gets the green light

Plans for the redevelopment of the Superquinn site in Naas have been given the go ahead by Kildare County Council.,

M&M Enterprises, a company associated with retail businesses, wants to “upgrade and modernise” the supermarket and this work includes demolishing a flat roof as well as work to the long-closed Grandstand public house - which was used as a store by Superquinn (and is a protected structure).

A new service lane is proposed as well as a single storey extension of 145 square metres to the front of the existing supermarket. This will comprise retail sales space and an ancillary cafe, to include a retractable awning.

Dunne Stores is said to be intent on opening a store at that location, though the company hasn’t commented. This work may facilitate a new supermarket.

The application also envisages a new lobby and a reconfiguration of the supermarket’s existing retail, off-licence and storage space.

The supermarket’s first floor will be replaced and there will be changes to the ground floor storage area, the car park and the existing signs.

The decision may be appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

KCC is also dealing with a separate related application, also from M & M Enterprises to redevelop the former Grandstand pub, situated to the left as you enter the site. M & M wants to remove the roof, construct a new service lane and provide a retail unit at ground floor level as well as two apartments.

A decision on this application is due shortly.