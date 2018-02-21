Stage Academy Newbridge leads tribute to young girl who passed away suddenly
RIP
Leigh McDonnell PICTURE: Stage Academy Newbridge
Tributes have been paid to a young girl who tragically passed away suddenly last week.
Leigh McDonnell (4), who lived near Kildare Town, was a student at Stage Academy Newbridge, and described as a "dote" and "someone who would light up the room".
Leigh and her family are originally from Tallaght.
The academy where talented singer Leigh was well loved, lead the tributes saying;
“Brenda and Paula would like to send our deepest sympathies and condolences to the McDonnell family on the passing of their beautiful daughter Leigh.
"Leigh was a student of StageAcademy and as a mark of respect we are cancelling our Tuesday and Wednesday class this week (20th & 21st feb)
"Please take this time to say a little prayer for Leigh and her family x
"Leigh's star will always shine very bright for all of us to see.”
Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced shortly.
May She Rest In Peace.
