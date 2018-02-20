Kildare town woman allegedly stole thousands of euros worth of scratch cards

A woman alleged to have been stealing scratch cards from a premises where she worked has been remanded on bail until June 21.

At Naas District Court on February 15, Garda Inspector John Costello, asked for a six week adjournment for a Book of Evidence to be prepared against Lorraine Flynn (49), of 12 Dunmurry View, Bishopsland, Kildare.

It will be alleged that on around 20 separate occasions between January 24, 2017 and February 10, 2017, she took the cards, valued at thousands of euros.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed a trial by jury.